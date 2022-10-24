High School Football Playoffs
October 24, 2022 9:09AM CDT
Fourteen teams from the Joliet area qualified for the IHSA High School Football Playoffs. Here are the game times for this weekend.
WJOL will bring you all the scores Friday night with extended post game coverage following our live broadcast of Plainfield North vs. Rich Township.
Class 8A
Conant at Lincoln Way East Fri 6PM
Bolingbrook at Maine South Friday 7PM
Lockport at Glenbard West Sat 1PM
Minooka at Glenbard East Friday 7PM
Plainfield South at Loyola Academy Sat 1PM
Rich Township at Plainfield North Friday 6PM—-LIVE ON WJOL
Class 7A
Plainfield Central at Pekin Friday 7PM
Class 6A
Blue Island Eisenhower at Lemont 6:30PM Friday
Class 5A
LaSalle Peru ay Morris Friday 7PM
Class 4A
Providence Catholic at Wheaton Academy Friday 730pm
Phillips at Joliet Catholic Friday 7pmEast Alton at Coal City Sat 2PM
Class 3A
Chicago Carver at Reed-Custer Sat 2PM
Class 2A
Chicago Christian at Wilmington Sat 6PM