Hezekiah Walker and John P. Kee take their gospel hits to Instagram for an upcoming battle
John Lamparski/WireImageGospel music legends John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker are gearing up to offer their fans some inspirational entertainment this Sunday.
In a series of Instagram posts, Kee announced he and Walker would be going toe-to-toe for an upcoming music Instagram battle on April 26 at 6 p.m. ET.
“I need to know your favorite 7 John P Kee Songs!!!,” he wrote, captioning a flyer announcing the battle. “Can’t let the fans/followers down!!! 80’s/90’s/2k’s Lesssssssgo!!!”
In another post, Kee teased that he was coming out of “corona retirement” just to participate in this battle with Walker.
“This is no joke!!! We rocked for over 4 decades! Let the battle began!!!,” he wrote. “I’m coming for ya Lu’ Homie!!!”
Although there have been multiple music battles as of late, this appears to be the first time that gospel artists will square off on the social media platform.
Of course, fans were quick to show their excitement for the upcoming match.
“Man it’s going down two of my all time favorite gospel artist this will be epic,” wrote one.
“This is going to be [fire]. Much respect to the trailblazers of gospel music,” shared another.
