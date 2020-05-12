Hey! Wait! Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”
ABC/Image Group LARivers Cuomo has put his spin on the Nirvana song “Heart-Shaped Box.”
The Weezer frontman performed a solo, piano-driven cover of the grunge classic during a recent edition of his Island in the Zoom series, during which he talks with guests and plays music over the video conferencing service.
Given Zoom’s technological capabilities, the video and audio of the recording aren’t exactly studio quality. Nevertheless, but you can watch Cuomo’s cover streaming now on YouTube.
The next Island in the Zoom meeting will be held on May 15. If you’d like to virtually attend, you can register now via IslandintheZoom.com.
Meanwhile, Weezer has had a busy few days, between releasing the new song, “Hero,and appearing on Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons. Cuomo and company were also scheduled to release their new album, Van Weezer, this Friday, but it’s been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
