98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hey baby, let’s go to Vegas: ‘American Idol’ season 21’s headed to Sing City

January 26, 2023 1:00PM CST
Share
Hey baby, let’s go to Vegas: ‘American Idol’ season 21’s headed to Sing City

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s ready to roll the dice on a new season of American Idol.

“21 years of making dreams come true on @americanidol! Can’t wait to get this season started on Feb 19th on @abcnetwork,” he shared on his socials, along with the show’s new art and a new promo.

The photos show Luke, Katy PerryLionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest posing alongside a retro slot machine. That’s perhaps a sly nod to the fact that both Luke and Katy have ongoing Vegas residencies at Resorts World, while Lionel’s had one at the Wynn. 

The new promo continues the same theme, adding a “g” to transform Sin City into Sing City.

Season 21 of American Idol kicks off Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts