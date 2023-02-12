‘Herstory’ in the Making: All-Female Navy Fly-Over for Big Game
February 12, 2023 11:12AM CST
The Patriots Jet Team is performing on the 2015 San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show.
All-Female Flyover Will Make History At Super Bowl
The military fly-over is a tradition for American pro-football’s biggest game – but things will be a little different this year.
For the first time ever, an all-female fly-over team will appear at the big game, to commemorate 50 years since women first enrolled in the Navy flight program – that was 1973.
Three U.S. Navy tactical squadrons, all piloted by women, will fly over State Farm Stadium immediately after the national anthem.
More about: