‘Herstory’ in the Making: All-Female Navy Fly-Over for Big Game

February 12, 2023 11:12AM CST
All-Female Flyover Will Make History At Super Bowl

The military fly-over is a tradition for American pro-football’s biggest game – but things will be a little different this year.

For the first time ever, an all-female fly-over team will appear at the big game, to commemorate 50 years since women first enrolled in the Navy flight program – that was 1973.

Three U.S. Navy tactical squadrons, all piloted by women, will fly over State Farm Stadium immediately after the national anthem.

