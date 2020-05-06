      Weather Alert

Hershey’s is Selling a S’mores Caddy and Grilling Basket

May 6, 2020 @ 8:52am
FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand in New York. The Hershey Co. reports earns on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

There are few things more reminiscent of childhood like sitting around a campfire with friends, melting S’mores.  If you’ve got a little group at home, this could change things up a little, thanks to Hershey’s.  The chocolate giant is selling a toolbox sized, candy bar-shaped caddy, that you can fill with all you need, to recreate the experience.

Cooking for more than just yourself?  Hershey’s also has a grilling basket, which can prepare four treats at a time.  According to Delish, you can find these at Walmart, Target, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

TAGS
#EatSmarterNotHarder #Hershey's #MauraMyles #S'Mores
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It