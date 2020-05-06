Hershey’s is Selling a S’mores Caddy and Grilling Basket
FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand in New York. The Hershey Co. reports earns on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
There are few things more reminiscent of childhood like sitting around a campfire with friends, melting S’mores. If you’ve got a little group at home, this could change things up a little, thanks to Hershey’s. The chocolate giant is selling a toolbox sized, candy bar-shaped caddy, that you can fill with all you need, to recreate the experience.
Cooking for more than just yourself? Hershey’s also has a grilling basket, which can prepare four treats at a time. According to Delish, you can find these at Walmart, Target, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.