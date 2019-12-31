Hershey Is Getting Rid Of Its ‘Kissmobiles’!
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
The Hershey Co. says it’s retiring its fleet of candy-shaped ‘Kissmobiles’. The massive 26-foot vehicles, shaped like three Hershey’s Kisses, have travled the U.S. since 1997 promoting the chocolate brand. The company says it’s retiring the fleet due to safety concerns and the increasing difficulty of finding replacement parts.
But don’t worry – one of the vehicles will remain on display at a museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Have you ever spotted a ‘Kissmobile’ on the road?