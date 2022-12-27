Here’s Your Primer for Yellowstone Prequel Number Two: 1923

Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, has expanded his Western story of the Dutton family, with his Yellowstone spinoff, “1923.”

The prequel drama, just like “1883” (but a little more recent time Dutton history), stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as Jacob and Cara Dutton. They are more current proprietors of the Yellowstone Ranch than the characters played by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw (Mr. & Mrs. James Dutton).

Montana’s post-World War I era will be covered in 1923, along with the so-called “Spanish” Flu Pandemic, the Depression, and Prohibition.

In Yellowstone’s season four flashback, on Paramount+, 1923 begins 40 years after the Duttons arrived in Montana, and 30 years after patriarch James Dutton’s death, in 1893.

1923 follows that next Dutton generation.