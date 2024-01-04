98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s your last call to experience Smoky Mountain Christmas

January 4, 2024 3:15PM CST
Share
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

If you’re still in the Christmas spirit and have yet to experience Christmas at Dollywood, here’s your last chance.

The ongoing Smoky Mountain Christmas is in its final run now and will wrap Saturday, January 6. Don’t miss your opportunity to bask in 6 million twinkling lights and towering Christmas trees, watch holiday shows, enjoy festive food and more.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can hop on a ride or two on the newly launched Big Bear Mountain roller-coaster.

You can savor the magic of Christmas now at Dollywood. 

For tickets, head to dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Gifts You Don't Want? Do THIS.
4

Gabby puts her Marriage first
5

Morgan Wade Opens Up About Double Mastectomy

Recent Posts