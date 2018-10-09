Here’s Your Best Thanksgiving Dish According to Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re having trouble deciding what to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, just look to the stars. You have a dish that fits you according to your zodiac sign.

Say for instance you’re an Aries, your best dish is roasted citrus and herb turkey. For Taurus, deluxe mashed potatoes. Gemini, you’re marshmallow sweet potatoes.

No one knows just how these dishes are the best for your zodiac. If you want to know the answer, you have to look toward the stars. So here are the dishes for Roy & Carol according to their Zodiac signs:

Carol-Virgo: Classic Turkey Gravy August 23 – September 22

Are you surprised by this one? You shouldn’t be! Virgo are quiet on the surface but bursting with energy inside, always thinking, analyzing, and paying attention to the small details. Gravy is the perfect dish for the detail-oriented Virgos in your life. Because, after all, the difference between a good gravy and a great gravy is building layers of flavor!

Roy-Sagittarius: Sharp Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes November 22 – December 21

It’s hard to pass on mashed potatoes, but who said you couldn’t have two types of potatoes on the Thanksgiving table? The free-spirited Sagittarius in your life probably came across an incredible recipe like this during an overseas trip last year, so why not throw a casserole dish of cheesy potatoes into the mix?

Want to find your dish according to your Zodiak sign? Here’s the full list from Taste of Home.