Here’s Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.

Oct 6, 2021 @ 11:00am
Study Reveals the Evolutionary Reason Women Feel Colder than Men
There’s a scientific reason that men usually feel warmer than women do.
Tel Aviv University researchers looked at a number of bird and bat species, and found that in the breeding season males and females tend to segregate, with males living in cooler areas.
The females also end up giving birth in warmer climates.  This is a phenomenon that is observed in many species of birds and mammals.
A researcher says, “[In] the human realm, we can say that this difference in thermal sensation did not come about so that we could argue with our partners over the air conditioning, but rather the opposite:  It is meant to make the couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet.”
They also add that human females tend to have much more physical contact with one another, compared to human males, which could also account for this phenomenon.

Wrap up more, here:  (EurekAlert!)

  • Many species of birds and mammals show that males have a preference for cooler areas while females have a preference for warmer areas
  • Researchers say the same can be seen among humans, and likely for the same reasons– so that males and females can take some distance from one another and enjoy some peace and quiet
