Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Pink Team Blue Team
Work Smarter Not Harder
Here’s Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
Oct 6, 2021 @ 11:00am
Study Reveals the Evolutionary Reason Women Feel Colder than Men
There’s a scientific reason that men usually feel warmer than women do.
Tel Aviv University
researchers looked at a number of bird and bat species, and found that in the breeding season males and females tend to segregate, with males living in cooler areas.
The females also end up giving birth in warmer climates. This is a phenomenon that is observed in many species of birds and mammals.
A researcher says, “
[In] the human realm, we can say that this difference in thermal sensation did not come about so that we could argue with our partners over the air conditioning, but rather the opposite: It is meant to make the couple take some distance from each other
so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet
.”
They also add that human females tend to have much
more physical contact with one another
, compared to human males, which could also account for this phenomenon.
Wrap up more, here: (
EurekAlert!
)
Many species of birds and mammals show that males have a preference for cooler areas while females have a preference for warmer areas
Researchers say the same can be seen among humans, and likely for the same reasons– so that males and females can take some distance from one another and enjoy some peace and quiet
TAGS
#HotOrCold
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#PinkTeamBlueTeam
#Thermostat
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.
Why Has 'Fancy Like' Blown Up? Walker Hayes Is Still Trying to Figure It Out!
Trisha Yearwood Just Released A New Cookbook!
Ashley Judd Is Walking Again - Months after She Nearly Lost her Leg
JIMMIE ALLEN ON FIRST DWTS ELIMINATION: 'I THOUGHT I WAS GONNA PEE ON MYSELF
Recent Posts
Amazon Just Launched Early Black Friday Deals!
14 mins ago
Jana Kramer Says She Would Collaborate with Jessie James Decker in a Heartbeat
2 hours ago
CMA Awards announces a date for 2021 show, but Reba McEntire won’t return as host
3 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On