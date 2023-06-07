Here’s Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn’t Kiss her Boyfriend on TV

When fans first realized Lainey Wilson was dating Devlin “Duck” Hodges, it was when they appeared, together, at the 2023 ACM Awards. Lainey likes to joke about it, now.

The singer and the former NFL quarterback, who have actually been dating for two years, had a only casual moment planned, in case she won an ACM award. So, what would that look like? Wilson says: “We talked about doing a handshake,” she tells Taste of Country Nights‘ Evan Paul, laughing. “Maybe next time we will.”

Wilson won several awards during the ACMs; however, there was no handshake or kissing. Instead, the couple “bro-hugged,” and she was patted on the back. “Does it look awkward?” she asks. “It was one of those things where I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’”

Wilson continued, “I’ll be honest, as a female in country music, there’s definitely times where you need folks to know you’re here to show up and work and get down to business,” she says. “I wanted to make sure it was about my music.”

