Here’s why fans think Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on the remix to Houston DJ Chose’s “Thick”

Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion needs no practice when it comes to her twerking skills.
On Tuesday, the Hot Girl coach shared an Instagram video of herself twerking real low in some floral booty shorts.
“Live from hot girl boot camp,” Megan wrote in the caption. “Let me go remix this for Houston real quick lol.”
Megan was twerking to the song, “Thick” by Houston’s DJ Chose and Beatking. Released earlier this year, the song currently sits at #2 on Billboard‘s Top Triller songs in the U.S, falling one spot behind the City Girls “Twerk” anthem featuring Cardi B.
Fans went crazy in the comments asking for twerking lessons, shoutouts and more, including some who wondered if Megan will be featured on the “Thick” remix. But many were still wondering “how she did that.”
“Girl how tf you do that?,” wrote JT in the comments, while Yung Miami said “ok let me grab my shorts hold on lol.”
Earlier this week, Megan teased fans about her upcoming debut album, tweeting, “My album about to go crazy.” The new album will follow her Suga mixtape and her singles, “Girls in the Hood” and the “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé and her latest single, “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.