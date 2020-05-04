Here’s why fans think Drake and Jill Scott hooked up

Ross Gilmore/Getty ImagesDrake’s surprise release Dark Lane Demo Tapes last Friday gave fans plenty to dance to over the weekend. That included Jill Scott, who took us back to a time before social distancing.
On the album’s opening track, “Deep Pockets,” the Toronto rapper gave Jill a personal shoutout, which led fans to believe he dated her in the past.
“Back when Jill Scott was the apple of my Afrocentric eye/I had to find a way to get someone’s attention,” Drake raps on the first verse.
Jill heard Drake loud and clear, sharing the song and a throwback photo of them together on Instagram over the weekend. “Back when Drake was the wiggle in my giggle-white Lamborghini, Maserati, she captioned the photo, “Respect and congratulations Doc.”
The comments went crazy, as fans began speculating the who, what, when, where and why about the photo. Anderson .Paak jokingly inquired about Scott’s nickname for Drake, commenting, “Hold up now ‘doc’ what that mean?!”
Others were placing song requests in the comments for Jill’s upcoming Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu this Saturday, May, 9th. One fan recommended, “Watching Me,” writing that it’s because “We need that song more now than ever.”
