Here’s Who Will Travel for Labor Day Weekend – And Who Won’t Mask Up

The CDC is asking unvaccinated people NOT to travel for Labor Day. But it sounds like plenty of people will be ignoring that advice.
A Labor Day poll found 51 million Americans are traveling this weekend. That’s about one in five and includes 30% of people with kids under 18. More than one in six people who plan to travel say they won’t mask up at all during their trip.
Here are a few more quick stats about Labor Day travel plans:
1. At least 29 million people HAVE cancelled their travel plans because of the Delta variant. That’s around 11% of Americans.
2. 38% of people traveling this weekend will go to another state. Florida is the top destination, followed by California and New York.
3. 70% of people will drive, and 23% will fly.
4. 44% will stay in a hotel – 37% will stay with family or friends – and 10% have a vacation rental like Airbnb. Another 9% said somewhere else, like camping.
Visit here, for more: (ValuePenguin)