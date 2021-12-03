Here’s Who We’ll Be Tipping Over the Holidays . . . and How Much

Here are the results of a survey asking who we’re going to give extra to, and how much we’re going to give . . .
1. Housekeeper. 47% plan to tip . . . and the average tip is $50.
2. Babysitter or daycare provider. 41% plan to tip . . . average tip $50.
3. Teacher. 41% of parents will give an average of $25, usually in the form of a small gift instead of cash.
4. Landscaper or gardener. 36% will tip . . . $30.
5. Mail carrier. 27% will tip . . . $20.
6. Trash or recycling collector. 19% will tip an average of $20.
There are also people who we NORMALLY tip, like hairstylists and baristas. And a good number of us plan to give a little extra to them during the holidays, too.
27% of us will tip restaurant servers more than usual during the holidays . . . 19% will tip hair stylists and barbers more this month . . . 16% will tip food delivery people more . . . 10% will tip bartenders more . . . and 9% will tip their barista extra this month. (CNBC)