Here’s Who We’ll Be Tipping Over the Holidays . . . and How Much

Dec 3, 2021 @ 4:55am
I am asked all the time, do you tip the mailman for Christmas.  It’s a good question.  Your Christmas-giving list is about to get a whole lot bigger.  Check out who you should be tipping and how much, below!

Here are the results of a survey asking who we’re going to give extra to, and how much we’re going to give . . .

1.  Housekeeper.  47% plan to tip . . . and the average tip is $50.

2.  Babysitter or daycare provider.  41% plan to tip . . . average tip $50.

3.  Teacher.  41% of parents will give an average of $25, usually in the form of a small gift instead of cash.

4.  Landscaper or gardener.  36% will tip . . . $30.

5.  Mail carrier.  27% will tip . . . $20.

6.  Trash or recycling collector.  19% will tip an average of $20.

There are also people who we NORMALLY tip, like hairstylists and baristas.  And a good number of us plan to give a little extra to them during the holidays, too.

27% of us will tip restaurant servers more than usual during the holidays . . . 19% will tip hair stylists and barbers more this month . . . 16% will tip food delivery people more . . . 10% will tip bartenders more . . . and 9% will tip their barista extra this month.  (CNBC)

