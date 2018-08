The Applebees location in St. Peters, Mo, which is part of a concept trial to test new logos and restaurant designs, is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Applebee’s is offering another cheap booze deal for the month of August– $1 strawberry margaritas. Each one is made with tequila, strawberry, and margarita mix and is served on the rocks in a 10-ounce mug. This deal is part of the chain’s “Dollarita” promotion. Previous months have featured different drinks, such as the $1 Bahama Mamas in January and $1 Long Island Iced Teas in June. Here’s more from Delish.