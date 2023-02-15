Here’s Where Last-Minute Valentine Roses Cost $460…

Last-Minute Valentine Roses Cost $460 in London

Could you put a price on love?

Commuters at the Liverpool Street Station were shocked, the day before Valentines Day, to see that a bouquet of roses sold for as much as 385 pounds… or about $460 dollars.

Photos of the painful price were posted on Reddit.

The cheapest bouquets went for 200 pounds.

However, not everyone would have appreciated the costly gesture. One reader posted: “I showed my Mrs. and she said ‘if you buy those I will leave you on principle’.”

Another poster agreed, by saying that such an expensive gift was comparable to a mortgage payment.

