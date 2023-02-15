98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s Where Last-Minute Valentine Roses Cost $460…

February 15, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Here’s Where Last-Minute Valentine Roses Cost $460…

Last-Minute Valentine Roses Cost $460 in London

Could you put a price on love?

Commuters at the Liverpool Street Station were shocked, the day before Valentines Day, to see that a bouquet of roses sold for as much as 385 pounds…  or about $460 dollars.

Photos of the painful price were posted on Reddit.

The cheapest bouquets went for 200 pounds.

However, not everyone would have appreciated the costly gesture.  One reader posted:  “I showed my Mrs. and she said ‘if you buy those I will leave you on principle’.

Another poster agreed, by saying that such an expensive gift was comparable to a mortgage payment.

Sniff out more, here:  (mirror.co.uk)

More about:
#LastMinuteGifts
#Liverpool
#MirrorUK
#MortgagePayment
#Reddit
#ValentineRoses

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On

Recent Posts