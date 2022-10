More TV in my portfolio

The dates for a couple of Christmas favorites have been revealed. Two of them, Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be back on TV next month.

Frosty The Snowman will air on CBS on November 25, followed by Frosty Returns.

The classic tale of Rudolph will make its holiday debut on November 29. Now you may go ahead and set your DVR accordingly.