Here’s when Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes & other Canadian stars will find out if they’ve won Juno Awards

Michael Tran/FilmMagicThe Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys, were canceled back in March, depriving leading nominee Alessia Cara of the chance to host the show; she would have been the youngest woman ever to do so. Well, she’ll at least find out later this month if she’s a winner.
The Juno Awards will now be announced June 29 in a “virtual presentation” starting at 7 p.m. ET, which you can watch at CBCMusic.ca/Junos. Alessia is up for six awards, including Pop Album, Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.
Toronto rapper Tory Lanez has the second-highest number of nominations, with five. Alessia’s pal and tour mate, Shawn Mendes, has three, as do electronic duo Loud Luxury and veteran rocker Bryan Adams.
In the International categories, the current albums from Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Khalid are all nominated.
There’s no word on whether Alessia will be part of the virtual ceremony, but Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Jessie Reyez are among the celebs who’ll appear.
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.