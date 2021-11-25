Here’s What We Really Think of Canned Cranberry Sauce…

Sales of canned cranberry sauce have gone up, 32-percent, over the past two years. And, last year, Instacart reports that it delivered so much cranberry sauce, that if you stacked the cans, it would equal almost 1,200 Statues of Liberty. And that’s just Instacart – not including other cans sold.
Instacart’s trends expert, Laurenita Romaniuk, explains, “There are different reasons why consumers may prefer canned cranberry sauce, including tradition, flavor, nostalgia, texture, convenience or the fact that it can be served on a dish in the shape of a can, which adds an element of levity to the meal.”
Registered dietician, Whitney Linsenmeyer, notes that canned cranberry sauce tends to have a lot of added sugar. But she also notes that Thanksgiving isn’t the time to worry about eating too much sugar: “I say eat whatever version you enjoy. At my table, we have both the homemade cranberry sauce with fresh cranberries and we definitely have that delicious can.”
Feast on more, here: (Yahoo)