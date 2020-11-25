Here's what to expect from Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. and more at the 2020 Soul Train Awards

Soul TrainThe 2020 Soul Train Awards will be slightly different this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but as they say: the show must go on.
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell are back for the third time as hosts and will definitely bring the jokes and the laughs at this year’s virtual award ceremony.
Viewers are in for a treat with performances including CeeLo Green, Babyface, Ella Mai and R&B vocalist Jazmine Sullivan.
“It will be an ode to the past definitely…around the 60’s time period,” says Sullivan at a Zoom press conference about her pre-recorded performance, which was filmed at the legendary Fillmore in Philadelphia.
It was an unusual experience for Sullivan, who made adjustments to the performance in light of COVID-19. “It was very different and interesting but I’m all about safety,” Sullivan continues. “So at the end of the day, I feel like we put our best foot forward while being safe, so I’m happy with the performance.”
After landing eight nominations, multi-platinum singer H.E.R. says it’s an indescribable feeling to be paired up against one of her music idols, Brandy, in the category for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.
“It’s kind of unreal and I think it’s just dope to be recognized amongst people I look up to,” says H.E.R. “It’s a testament to my hard work.”
And finally, Mint Condition member Stokely will also make a special appearance during the awards show to participate in the soul cypher session.
Stokely says the perfect recipe for a great cypher includes “great artists” and the anticipated “energy of not knowing what’s going to happen.”
Find out what happens at the 2020 Soul Train Awards, which airs Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. EST on BET, BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.
By Rachel George
