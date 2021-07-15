Here’s What Really Happened Between Bill Murray and Lucy Liu on “Charlie’s Angels”

Ever wondered what REALLY happened between BILL MURRAY and LUCY LIU on the set of “Charlie’s Angels”? A production assistant recounted the events on Twitter.
Up until now, the rumor was that they had a disagreement that led to Lucy throwing PUNCHES. So here’s the real story . . .
Bill REWROTE a bunch of scenes and put new scripts in everyone’s trailers. Nobody was happy about it, including the director and the producers . . . one of whom was Drew Barrymore. Bill claimed he was just making the movie better.
Lucy apparently said something like, quote, “This is way out of line.” Then Bill replied, quote, “I don’t know what you’re complaining about. I gave you more lines. I mean . . . look who you’re in with here. You’re TV . . . and this is the big league.”
Ouch . . . well Lucy wasn’t having it because she cussed him out . . . using a few choice words I can’t repeat . . . and ran off crying. NO punches.
The production assistant did want to make it clear that Bill DID apologize, but in a not-so-sincere type of way . . . but since then, Bill has worked on trying to be a better person.