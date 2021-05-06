Here’s What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
Now that the weather is warming up, you may notice a dryer sheet, in your mailbox.
It’s nothing to worry about, though. If it happens, it’s because the mail person is trying to deter wasps and yellow jackets from settling in there.
The word is that scented dryer sheets can be used as a preventative measur,e to help keep the stingers away.
Fun fact: Wasps typically dislike very aromatic things.
But they do seem to like whatever sweet drink you may carry outside, without a top… pop, lemonade, etc.