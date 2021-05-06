      Weather Alert

Here’s What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.

May 6, 2021 @ 9:37am

Now that the weather is warming up, you may notice a dryer sheet, in your mailbox.

It’s nothing to worry about, though.  If it happens, it’s because the mail person is trying to deter wasps and yellow jackets from settling in there.

The word is that scented dryer sheets can be used as a preventative measur,e to help keep the stingers away.

Fun fact:  Wasps typically dislike very aromatic things.

But they do seem to like whatever sweet drink you may carry outside, without a top…  pop, lemonade, etc.

TAGS
#DryerSheet #Hornets #Mailbox #Wasps #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year