Here’s What Happens to your Body in Space…

Thinking the future of humankind is in space? Not so fast!

Space has a number of adverse effects on the human body, experts say. And it’s designed to navigate gravity… not the absence of it.

Astronauts face issues like shrinking hearts, eye problems, and DNA mutations.

The absence of gravity also causes muscles to weaken over time. In particular, the calves, quadriceps, and back muscles suffer the most.

“Studies have shown that astronauts experience up to a 20 percent loss of muscle mass on spaceflights lasting five to 11 days,” NASA reports.

