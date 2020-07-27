Here’s What Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Want for their Daughter, as She Pursues Acting
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Gracie McGraw is making her own way in Los Angeles.
The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw grew up in Nashville. But Gracie says “Music City, U.S.A.” “never felt like home to her.”
The 23-year-old McGraw will pursue a career in acting, now. But she’s no stranger to the stage. Gracie performed “Here Tonight,” with her father, in 2015, at the Bridgestone Arena.
She also was a part of an all-female alt-rock group named, “Tingo” – which performed at shows, in between college semesters – though, it’s no longer active.
Mr. and Mrs. McGraw may be country superstars, but Tim has a successful acting career, in major motion pictures (like “The Blind Side” and “Friday Night Lights” and “Flicka,” for example) and TV appearances. McGraw says (about his daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey), “You want some affirmation. You want some understanding. You want some equality, all those things you want your daughters to take with them when they go out into the world and expect not only from… their partner in life, but from their business associates. You want them to set a high bar for what they expect from those people and how they expect to be treated.”