Here’s the Worst Day to Shop For Thanksgiving Dinner

You would THINK it would be a kamikaze mission to go to the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving . . . crowded parking lots, picked-over shelves, middle-aged women shoving each other over the last can of cranberry sauce. But apparently, that’s NOT the worst time to shop for Thanksgiving dinner. According to one expert, the TUESDAY before Thanksgiving is actually worse.

Why? Because everyone ASSUMES Wednesday will be so bad that they try to beat the crowds by going on Tuesday. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.