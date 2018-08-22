Tullahoma, Tennessee’s native son, Dustin Lynch, is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry. While he was performing, Lynch received the invitation from Trace Adkins and was clearly overwhelmed by the honor.
“I can’t even talk or I’ll start crying,” Lynch said. Dustin’s official induction will be on September 18. Here’s more from Taste of Country.
Here’s the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry
Tullahoma, Tennessee’s native son, Dustin Lynch, is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry. While he was performing, Lynch received the invitation from Trace Adkins and was clearly overwhelmed by the honor.