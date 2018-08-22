Here’s the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 22, 2018 @ 9:37 AM
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Dustin Lynch performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Tullahoma, Tennessee’s native son, Dustin Lynch, is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry.  While he was performing, Lynch received the invitation from Trace Adkins and was clearly overwhelmed by the honor.
“I can’t even talk or I’ll start crying,” Lynch said. Dustin’s official induction will be on September 18. Here’s more from Taste of Country.

