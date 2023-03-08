98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Young, Megan Moroney Lead the Lineup for ‘Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat’

March 8, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
Chris Young, Megan Moroney Lead the Lineup for ‘Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat’

 

Country Radio Seminar 2023’s “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat” roster is posted.

Chris Young, Avery Anna, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, and Dylan Schneider headline this year.

Each performer represents different aspects of country music, today.  From legends to rising stars, CRS 2023 will put on a hell of a show, Monday, March 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Broadway Performance Hall at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
More about:
#AmazonMusic
#AveryAnna
#ChrisYoung
#CRS
#DaltonDover
#DylanSchneider
#MeganMoroney
#Omni

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.

Recent Posts