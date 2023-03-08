Chris Young, Megan Moroney Lead the Lineup for ‘Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat’

Country Radio Seminar 2023’s “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat” roster is posted.

Chris Young, Avery Anna, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, and Dylan Schneider headline this year.

Each performer represents different aspects of country music, today. From legends to rising stars, CRS 2023 will put on a hell of a show, Monday, March 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Broadway Performance Hall at the Omni Nashville Hotel.