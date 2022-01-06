Here’s the Best Diet to Try If You Want to Lose Weight

If your New Year’s resolution is to lose some weight, “U.S. News & World Report” just put out their annual list of the best diets to try in 2022 . . .
Weight loss is only one of the things they factor in. They also look at how easy each diet is to follow, how healthy they are, and a few other factors.
But if you’re just looking to lose weight, the best diet to try might be the Flexitarian diet. That’s where you eat lots of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and plant-based protein. But you can still have meat if you’re craving it.
Flexitarian tied for Best Weight-Loss Diet. It also ranked second on the list of easiest diets to follow . . . tied for second on the list of healthiest diets . . . and ranked as the second-best diet overall.
#1 overall is the Mediterranean Diet, and it’s also the healthiest. That’s where you eat a lot of produce and seafood, but limit dairy and meat.
The Flexitarian Diet and dash diet tied for second overall. Followed by the mind diet, which focuses on brain health. Then it’s a four-way tie between the Mayo Clinic diet . . . TLC diet . . . Volumetrics diet . . . and Weight Watchers diet.
If you just want to drop weight fast, Atkins ranked first for that. But it’s only 34th overall, because it’s hard to stick to and most people eventually gain the weight back.