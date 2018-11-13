Here’s The Best Day To Buy Cheap Plane Tickets
By Roy Gregory
Nov 13, 2018 @ 9:13 AM

Everyone knows about Black Friday and most people have heard of Cyber Monday. But what about Travel Tuesday? Well that would be the best day for you to score cheap plane tickets.
Coming after both shopping holidays, this year your day for savings is November 27th.
According to travel forecasting app Hopper, airlines discount their prices on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving because demand has fallen as many have already booked their holiday travel. But set your alarms early. Hopper says the biggest sales usually start at 6:30am ET and peak just three hours later. Here’s more from Refinery 29.

