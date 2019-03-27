Here’s the Age When Your Life Has the Most Drama
By Roy Gregory
Mar 27, 2019 @ 7:09 AM

When you’ve got to worry about things like a mortgage, getting your kids to school on time, and scheduling colonoscopies, you REALLY don’t have time for drama. But when you’re younger? Let the drama rage, baby. You know people that make everything about them, even when decisions have nothing to do with them at all….
According to a new survey, the age in your life when you have the most DRAMA is . . . 26.
But that’s not always a bad thing. The survey also found people looking back think their life was the most EXCITING during the time when it was the most dramatic. Which . . . yeah, sadly, that’s probably true.
