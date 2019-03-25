Here’s the Age When You Officially Turn into Your Parents
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 25, 2019

Even though it’s IMPOSSIBLE to imagine when you’re young, one day, we all turn into our parents.
And a new study found exactly when that happens. The researchers found that the average woman starts turning into her mother at 33 . . . and the average man starts turning into his father at 34.
So what does that mean?
For women, the biggest signs are they start acting more maternal . . . taking up hobbies like knitting . . . using clichés and expressions their mothers used . . . and even starting to look more like them physically.
For men, the biggest signs are they start balding and gaining weight . . . turning off lights in empty rooms . . . dressing more conservatively . . . and taking on their fathers’ political opinions. Here’s the science from Bro Bible.

 

