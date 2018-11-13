Here’s Something You Can’t Find Anywhere Else

If you’re a country music fan, you can’t miss Real Country on USA Network – the new music competition show that’s all about country. Tonight – join Country Music Legends Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt, as they search for the next generation of country music superstars – with a little help from the biggest names in country, like Big & Rich, Kane Brown, Wynonna and more. So get ready to discover the next generation of country music artists. Real Country premieres tonight at 10/9 central on USA Network.

Click here WCCQ.com to win a Real Country Prize Pack including a pair of Bluetooth headphones, Tumbler glass & a Hat!