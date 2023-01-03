Here’s One Thing Shania Twain Will NOT Change This Year

Shania has pledged that her stunning fashion choices are here to stay.

Twain has long been known for donning looks with bold colors and patterns, including her stunning red carpet look at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last month.

Twain reflected on her look on Instagram marking a “new year, (with the) same iconic outfits.”

Twain’s latest album is set to drop later this week, recently said, “These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic, and empowered.”