Here’s One Big Reason to Hope the NFL Championship Games Goes Into Overtime!
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BUFFALO WILD WINGS - A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)
For the second year in row, Buffalo Wild Wings is betting big on the National Football League’s championship game slated for Feb 2. If the highly coveted game goes into overtime, the chain dubbed “Americas largest sports bar” will give everyone in the U.S. and Canada free wings. From 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at participating locations only customers will be privy to one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized or a 5/6 count of chicken wings, depending on the location, the company announced Tuesday.
In the history of the NFL, only one championship game has ever gone into overtime. However, two postseason games have already gone into overtime this year. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to face off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, on Feb. 2. The odds of the game going into overtime are roughly 8.75-1 against, meaning a $100 bet would generate about $875. That means wing lovers have a roughly 10 percent chance of winning freebies, according to Buffalo Wild Wings gaming partner BetMGM. Here’s the complete story from Fox Business.