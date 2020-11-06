Here's new R&B music from Savannah Cristina, Vivian Green & Raheem DeVaughn
Dennis LeupoldEnjoy the soothing sounds of new music from Savannah Cristina and R&B vets Vivian Green and Raheem DeVaughn.
Newcomer Savannah Cristina returns with her new single, “First Time.” The singer uses her poetic songwriting skills to sing about an ex who wants to come back to her after realizing the grass isn’t greener on the other side.
“‘Cause it feels like you been taking me for granted, yeah/Don’t apologize, don’t you even try/you should have treated me right the first time,” Cristina sings.
Cristina has been enticing fans with her recent EP, Self Care, which chronicles the pain of heartbreak, love and being alone, with tracks like “Gold Mine” and “Self Love.”
R&B songstress Vivian Green shares her new single, “Light Up” featuring rapper Ghostface Killah, ahead of her forthcoming album, Love Absolute, arriving November 13. The new single follows her previously released singles “Where You Are” and “You Send Me,” both of which will also be featured on the album.
Meanwhile, fellow R&B vet Raheem DeVaughn brings the late-night vibes with his new single, “Mr. Midnight.”
“Let me be your Mister Midnight/in the midnight hour/You just call me up/And I’ll satisfy you ’til tomorrow,” sings DeVaughn.
“Mr. Midnight” follows the singer’s August single, “Marvin Used to Say,” which will appear on his upcoming album What a Time to Be in Love, which drops on November 20.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.