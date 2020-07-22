Here’s how you can meet The 1975
Credit: Magdalena WosinskaA chance to meet The 1975 is among the prizes included in a new fundraising campaign by War Child UK in support of vulnerable children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to saying hi to Matty Healy and company, the winner of the prize draw will receive two tickets to a 1975 show of their choosing in 2021, as well as a handwritten lyric sheet.
Each entry into the contest costs five British pounds, which is just over $6, and you can purchase as many entries as you like.
Other prize draws include drum lessons from Bastille‘s Chris “Woody” Wood, and a microphone used by Yungblud on his first headlining tour in 2018.
Additionally, a number of experiences and items are up for auction, such as a private Zoom gig with Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.
For more info, visit WarChildCrowdFunder.co.uk.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.