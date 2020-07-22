      Weather Alert

Here’s how you can meet The 1975

Jul 22, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Magdalena WosinskaA chance to meet The 1975 is among the prizes included in a new fundraising campaign by War Child UK in support of vulnerable children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to saying hi to Matty Healy and company, the winner of the prize draw will receive two tickets to a 1975 show of their choosing in 2021, as well as a handwritten lyric sheet.

Each entry into the contest costs five British pounds, which is just over $6, and you can purchase as many entries as you like.

Other prize draws include drum lessons from Bastille‘s Chris “Woody” Wood, and a microphone used by Yungblud on his first headlining tour in 2018.

Additionally, a number of experiences and items are up for auction, such as a private Zoom gig with Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.

For more info, visit WarChildCrowdFunder.co.uk.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics