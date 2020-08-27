Here’s how you can hang out with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament in Seattle
Credit: Danny Clinch Pearl Jam is raffling off the chance to spend the day with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament in the band’s hometown of Seattle.
If you win, you’ll get to hang out with Vedder and Ament as they give you a private tour of the Pearl Jam exhibit at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, during which you’ll be able to bombard the pair with all of your questions.
Additionally, you’ll get to visit Seattle’s London Bridge Studios, where Pearl Jam recorded their legendary 1991 debut album, Ten. You’ll also get to stay in the Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel.
The raffle will raise money for PJ’s charity organization, the Vitalogy Foundation, and support its stated efforts to “protect voting rights across the country, and [make] sure that every American can vote safely by mail from home.”
“We’re asking all our supporters to join us in Pearl Jam and pledge to vote by mail in this critical election,” Vedder says.
The more you donate, the more entries you’ll receive and the greater chance you’ll have to win. For more info, visit Omaze.com.
By Josh Johnson
