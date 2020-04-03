      Weather Alert

Here’s how you can get a Megadeth Vic Rattlehead face mask

Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Jeremy SafferIs the COVID-19 pandemic putting a serious damper on your ability to show off you metal cred? Well, here’s a possible solution.

Megadeth is offering a customized face mask, modeled after the thrash legends’ Vic Rattlehead mascot.

The mask is available for free alongside certain items in the Megadeth web store, including a Countdown to Extinction long-sleeve tee. To order yours, visit USStore.Megadeth.com.

A portion of the proceeds from the mask merch bundles will be donated to Direct Relief, which provides personal protection equipment to healthcare workers.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing