Here’s how you can get a Megadeth Vic Rattlehead face mask
Credit: Jeremy SafferIs the COVID-19 pandemic putting a serious damper on your ability to show off you metal cred? Well, here’s a possible solution.
Megadeth is offering a customized face mask, modeled after the thrash legends’ Vic Rattlehead mascot.
The mask is available for free alongside certain items in the Megadeth web store, including a Countdown to Extinction long-sleeve tee. To order yours, visit USStore.Megadeth.com.
A portion of the proceeds from the mask merch bundles will be donated to Direct Relief, which provides personal protection equipment to healthcare workers.
