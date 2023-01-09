Turn that Failed New Year’s Resolution into a Habit You’ll Actually Keep

If you’ve given up on your New Year’s resolution already, you’re not alone. According to a study, January 17th is the day most resolutions fail.

But here are three tips, to turn your failed New Year’s resolution into a habit you’ll actually stick with:

1. Pick something that you WANT to do. If you really dislike going to the gym, or using equipment, you’re not going to stick with it. So pick something you don’t dislike, and you’ll be much more likely to make it a habit. Maybe go for a walk outside every day, instead. Or, if you don’t like dealing with weather, work out inside.

2. Choose something you CAN do. Like, if your goal was to eat home-cooked meals during the week, but you realized it’s just not possible with your work schedule, try just cooking on the weekends.

3. Whatever you choose, it should still be EFFECTIVE. For example, if you’re trying to reduce stress and you start meditating – but then you notice that meditation just makes you MORE aware of how stressed out you are, that’s not effective. And it’s definitely not something you’ll keep up long-term. Maybe try to get more sleep, instead.

