Is a Camera Is Spying on You? Here’s How to Tell.
These days, cameras are everywhere. While most of them are in place for security reasons, you never know when a Peeping Tom might be using one, in a hotel room or an Airbnb rental, to spy on you.
Fox News has put together a list of tips for spotting hidden cameras.
The best way to detect a camera? Use a device or app specifically designed for that purpose. Amazon sells Wi-Fi signal detectors for about $59 – which sweep the room for all connections.
Also, there’s an app called Fing, which does the same thing — and it’s free.
The network also recommends that you turn off all of the lights in a room, then look behind wall hangings and mirrors for lights – which may be cameras.
Finally, the easiest method: read online reviews. If someone suspects there was a camera in a rented room, you can bet they’re going to report it.