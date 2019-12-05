      Weather Alert

Is a Camera Is Spying on You? Here’s How to Tell.

Dec 5, 2019 @ 10:00am

These days, cameras are everywhere.  While most of them are in place for security reasons, you never know when a Peeping Tom might be using one, in a hotel room or an Airbnb rental, to spy on you.

Fox News has put together a list of tips for spotting hidden cameras.

The best way to detect a camera?  Use a device or app specifically designed for that purpose.  Amazon sells Wi-Fi signal detectors for about $59 – which sweep the room for all connections.

Also, there’s an app called Fing, which does the same thing — and it’s free.

The network also recommends that you turn off all of the lights in a room, then look behind wall hangings and mirrors for lights – which may be cameras.

Finally, the easiest method:  read online reviews.  If someone suspects there was a camera in a rented room, you can bet they’re going to report it.

 

