Here’s How To Save Money On Your Energy Bills

Unless you own the electric company, and we don’t mean the property on the Monopoly board, you probably would like to keep that expense down. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to lower your energy bills.

According to a list put together by eBay, you should change your showerhead to a more efficient one, which will cut down the amount of water that needs to be heated up.

Have you swapped out your light bulbs for LEDs? That will take the bite out of your bill, as will blocking drafty doors and windows to keep the warmth inside.

Installing a smart meter will help you track which household appliances use the most juice. Also try running them at off-peak times, using methods that reduce the load. There’s more, check them out from IdeaHome.co.uk.