Here’s How To Lose Extra Weight And Keep It Off For Good
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:39 AM

Carrying a few extra pounds that you just can’t seem to shake no matter what? It’s not impossible to shed them, say the experts. In fact, you could lose the weight for good.
Forget the fad diets and claims of slimming down in just a few days. Real weight loss takes a long-term investment.
Nutrition plays a big role. Some suggestions given to POPSUGAR include adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet, plus eating foods that are scientifically proven to boost metabolism.
Of course, fitness plays a big role in burning fat, especially interval training and HIIT cardio. At least 20 minutes gets the body going. Lastly make lifestyle changes, like sleeping better and keeping stress under control. Here’s more from Pop Sugar.

 

