Here’s How To Get Unemployment Benefits, Rent Relief And More!
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home
Out Of Work Due To Coronavirus? Their is help out there! Local bars and restaurants have had to deal with unprecedented closing and cancellations of large event causing employees to miss out on much needed paychecks! State and Federal officials are scrambling to help millions who are impacted by the coronavirus. And while things change almost every day their is a resourse to help you find and get Unemployment Benefits, Rent Relief and more like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs. Block Club rounded up some resources available now to those facing financial uncertainty.
Get all the details HERE.