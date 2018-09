Today Thursday (9/20) you can enjoy the return of Fall with half off Starbucks favorite Fall drinks. Available by using the Starbucks app you can get a Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Maple Pecan Latte or a Salted Caramel Mocha for half off. This Fall the Maple Pecan Latte got an upgrade by being topped with Starbucks’ cold foam. Visit Starbucks after 3 pm to get in on the half-priced deals and celebrate Fall. Here’s more from Delish.