Here’s How to Get an 80-cent Beef Sandwich this Thursday

Al’s Beef is turning 80 years old and marking the occasion with a special offer for fans of its famed Italian beef sandwich.

The Chicago food chain, which has its roots in Little Italy where it was first introduced as a beef stand, will be handing out its regular Italian beef sandwich for 80 cents on Thursday, Oct. 18. The day is being touted Al’s Beef Day by a city hall resolution that noted the holiday would pay homage to the restaurant, calling it a “cherished institution” that helped shape “the unique character” of Chicago.

Its original storefront at 1079 W. Taylor St. remains fully operational. Fans of the so-called “original” Italian beef sandwich can celebrate Al’s Beef’s milestone at the first location, plus its other eight Chicago-area locations. Sandwiches will be available for under a buck from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.