Here’s How To Find Out If Your Building Or Hotel Has Bedbugs

While some of us wouldn’t mind tossing out our entire wardrobes and starting fresh, most probably can’t. Unfortunately, that’s something you might have to do if you somehow found yourself infested with bedbugs.
Thankfully there’s a resource available that tracks where the critters are found so you can be informed before moving into a new building or staying at a hotel.
The Worldwide Bedbug Registry calls itself “the go-to bedbug reporting source for the public,” keeping tabs with over 12,000 worldwide user-submitted claims going back to 2012.
If you live in or are about to visit New York City, the NYC Housing Preservation & Development website keeps track of official complaints, plus recent health and safety violations. Here’s the link to find out more from This Insider.com.
