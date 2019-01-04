Here’s How To Find Out If Your Building Or Hotel Has Bedbugs

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 30, 2011 file photo, a bed bug is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington. A government study counted one death and 80 illnesses linked to bedbug-targeting insecticides used from 2008 through 2010. Many were do-it-yourselfers who misused the chemicals or used the wrong product. Most of the cases were in New York City, the apparent epicenter of a recent U.S. bedbug comeback. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

While some of us wouldn’t mind tossing out our entire wardrobes and starting fresh, most probably can’t. Unfortunately, that’s something you might have to do if you somehow found yourself infested with bedbugs.

Thankfully there’s a resource available that tracks where the critters are found so you can be informed before moving into a new building or staying at a hotel.

The Worldwide Bedbug Registry calls itself “the go-to bedbug reporting source for the public,” keeping tabs with over 12,000 worldwide user-submitted claims going back to 2012.

If you live in or are about to visit New York City, the NYC Housing Preservation & Development website keeps track of official complaints, plus recent health and safety violations. Here’s the link to find out more from This Insider.com.