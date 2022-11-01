What Should We Do with our Pumpkins after Halloween? This. :)

You might be tempted to let your pumpkin rot outside… But rotting pumpkins can have unwanted effects on your surroundings. That’s unless you’re ok with extra rats, around here, or a fungus.

“Pumpkin flesh can be dangerous for hedgehogs, attracts colonies of rats and also has a really detrimental effect on woodland soils, plants and fungi,” Trevor Weeks of the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue said.

Instead, dispose of your pumpkin in a compost heap.

And many communities offer a pumpkin-smashing event, or drop-off, at which they will properly collect and compost the squishy remains.

AND:

If you see extra pumpkins on clearance sale at the supermarket, you can get creative with your next meal! Roast seeds, use the flesh for pies and breads, and use the guts as a base for broth as the weather gets colder.

The insides are also good for some dogs to eat, with health benefits. Just check with your veterinarian, first, about your own furry friend.

