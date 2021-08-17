Here’s How Serious Nicole Kidman Is about Method Acting – Keith Urban Confirms…

Nicole Kidman is so committed to her craft, her co-star Regina Hall didn’t know what her real voice sounded like until filming on Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers wrapped. Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, confirms that she’s super-serious about her work.
She told WSJ’s My Monday Morning series that Kidman (who is an Academy Award winner) doubled down on her character’s Russian-inspired accent throughout the series. “Oh, it was great,” Hall, who plays Carmel on the series, said of working with Kidman. “It was so funny because I didn’t hear Nicole without an accent until she wrapped, when she finished her last scene, which was a little bit before us. She gave a thank-you speech when she was leaving, and I was like, ‘That’s her!'”
The 50-year-old Girls Trip star continued, “She really stayed in her [Russian] accent. There were moments where I would look in between [scenes] and see Nicole smile. She has such a warmth about her.”
Kidman plays Masha, a Russian woman who runs a high-end wellness center via unorthodox methods.
