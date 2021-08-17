      Weather Alert

Here’s How Serious Nicole Kidman Is about Method Acting – Keith Urban Confirms…

Aug 17, 2021 @ 1:00pm
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman is so committed to her craft, her co-star Regina Hall didn’t know what her real voice sounded like until filming on Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers wrapped.  Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, confirms that she’s super-serious about her work.

She told WSJ’s My Monday Morning series that Kidman (who is an Academy Award winner) doubled down on her character’s Russian-inspired accent throughout the series. “Oh, it was great,” Hall, who plays Carmel on the series, said of working with Kidman. “It was so funny because I didn’t hear Nicole without an accent until she wrapped, when she finished her last scene, which was a little bit before us. She gave a thank-you speech when she was leaving, and I was like, ‘That’s her!'”

The 50-year-old Girls Trip star continued, “She really stayed in her [Russian] accent. There were moments where I would look in between [scenes] and see Nicole smile. She has such a warmth about her.”

Kidman plays Masha, a Russian woman who runs a high-end wellness center via unorthodox methods.

CHECK IT OUT:

Read the Full Story: https://bit.ly/3xT7HMu

TAGS
#KeithUrban #MethodActing #NicoleKidman #ReginaHall #StayInCharacter
Popular Posts
Don't forget your papers if your headed to Nashville!
Garth Brooks Gives Autographed Guitar to Little Girl at her First Concert - His
Win Tickets to The Will County Fair!
Watch the new video from Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan for "Buy Dirt"
High Speed Rail From Chicago To St. Louis Moves Into Study And Planning Phase
Connect With Us Listen To Us On